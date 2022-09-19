Over the next couple of days, a few temperature records are in jeopardy. This includes record high temperatures and record warmest low temperatures!
Temperatures are starting out this morning in the lower to middle 70s. The record warm low for today is 75 degrees (1978).
As we head throughout the remainder of the day, temperatures will soar above 90 degrees, potentially breaking the record high of 94 degrees (2000), but added humidity could have us feeling like closer to 100.
Tuesday will be slightly less humid, but temps will still be hot in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices near 100.
As we head into the end of the week, a cold front will cool us down significantly! Wednesday will still be warm, but depending on the timing of the cold front, temperatures could fluctuate. By Thursday, temperatures will dip into the lower 70s.
The cold front could also bring some chances for rain as we head into the middle and end of the week.