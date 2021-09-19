Fall is sometimes known for its powerful cold fronts. The cold fronts that can change seasons within 24 hours. This cold front to come through Monday night into Tuesday will be the difference between summer and fall, a day before the start of fall itself.
THE LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
Summer-like temperatures will continue through Sunday and Monday. Today, a low pressure system will be off to our east, but close enough to bring some cloud cover to areas along/east of Hwy 63 through the afternoon hours.
In areas where cloud cover is greater, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than the rest of the area. Otherwise, upper 80s to near 90 degrees is the story for Sunday.
THE COLD FRONT: HOUR-BY-HOUR
Monday: Before 7pm
With the exception of a few passing clouds, Monday should remain dry through the daylight hours. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s into the low 90s area wide, the last day of summer-like temperatures.
Monday: 7pm - 12am
The cold front will begin to spark off thunderstorms by the Missouri-Kansas border. These storms out to our west have the potential to become strong with gusty winds up to 60mph. These storms should march into our area, gradually weakening as they approach the region. However, a few strong wind gusts up to 50mph is not out of the question west of Hwy 63.
Tuesday: 12-7am
These showers and storms should continue to move through the area. Rainfall amounts do not look overly impressive, only .5-1" area wide. However, this is much needed rainfall over a dry period for central Missouri.
As the cold front moves through the area. Notice the sharp temperature difference of around 10 degrees as it pushes through, this is the power of the front as the seasons change right before our eyes.
Tuesday: 7am - 7pm
The cold front will quickly exit the area. Rainfall should begin to move out by late morning. At noon, isolated showers southeast of Columbia will remain, but for the most part the rain is over. Through the afternoon the cloud cover should begin to break up, possibly leading to some peaks of sunshine before sunset falls on Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain in the lower 70s for Tuesday, a few degrees below average for the beginning of fall.
THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF FALL
Fall officially begins on Wednesday, however, fall truly begins weather-wise the day before. These temperatures in the 70s will continue until Friday, right around average for the beginning of fall. Low temperatures will be cool as well, with some locations mid-week likely falling into the 40s for overnight lows. Temperatures should gradually increase back into the 80s by next weekend.