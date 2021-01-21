The sunshine we have had over the last few days has been refreshing and invigorating for many. I have seen several people out either taking a quick walk, or riding their bike.
Warm temps will not last though...looks like after today temperatures will fall back to near-normal with highs only in the upper 30s starting Friday and is expected to stay that way through next week.
SUNDAY'S CHANCES FOR PRECIP.
This Sunday-Monday system still remains our next major weather system that could be impactful to Missouri.
As of now, rain showers are still the primary precip-mode on Sunday due to above freezing air temps expected during the day. The only time we could possibly see wintry weather would be briefly Sunday morning with a wintry mix before changing to all rain by mid-morning. Any precipitation during the day should clear by the evening.
Computer forecast models continues to give us guidance that this system lasts through Monday with another passing upper-level wave to our south. It's hard to say whether or not this Monday system will impact all of central Missouri, but should impact all of southern Missouri with a rain/snow mix.