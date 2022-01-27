We are waking up to a quick pass of light snow which will exit the region shortly this morning with temps nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. The trends into the weekend look warmer too!
(4:40am) We have some light snow in central Missouri and it's coming down in a good burst at times! Good news: Not expecting any travel issues this morning #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Avyz2DLKcp— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 27, 2022
There will likely not be heavy enough intensity, or duration of snowfall to warrant much issue for travel this morning. This light snow will exit by 9am.
Temperatures are much warmer than yesterday morning and it's a noticeable jump as our bodies are probably somewhat used to bracing for polar weather we have experienced recently. Look for clouds and daytime highs near 40 degrees today.
The warm-up appears short lived, for now. Sunshine is back tomorrow, but Friday is cold again with morning temps in the 10s, rising to only 29 degrees.
Into the weekend will be another sharp warm-up thanks to west-southwest winds and highs in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine.
There is a a lot of chatter on what will happen next week, particularly with snow. Here's what we know - not much.
These systems are often too far out this time of year to have fine tuned details, but we do know there will be rain on Tuesday as temperature will be in the 50s early next week.
There will be a cooldown into the 20s/30s around Wednesday and Thursday, but we are not sure if this occurs during the precipitation or after the rain has exited the region. That is critical for any winter weather chance. We will continue to keep you updated on the latest trends.