After a cooler couple of days temperatures are beginning a warming trend for the middle of the week. This warm up will happen quickly, but will be relatively short lived.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the day with morning temperatures starting in the middle 40s and highs in the middle to upper 70s.
A stray shower is possible, but most of the region won’t see any rainfall.
LOOKING AHEAD
Wednesday will be fairly similar with only a stray shower possible and highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday is expected to feature additional cloud cover.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return on Thursday, and the threat for severe weather looks fairly low.
Temperatures will take a much cooler turn for the end of the week into the weekend.