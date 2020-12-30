TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Wintry weather wreaked havoc on some roads in Mid-Missouri yesterday, but quieter weather is expected today leaving skies cloudy and overcast with a chill to the air. Wind chill highs may only reach 25 degrees today.

Spot rain showers will be possible during the morning and evening a few snow showers will be possible, but snow accumulations are not expected at this time with the exception of southern Missouri (south of I-44) where winter precipitation will continue overnight. Again, this wintry weather will be well south of the KOMU 8 viewing area.

More winter weather for New Years

We are continuing to monitor the trends for another winter storm coming over the New Years holiday. The exact timing on this systems are still uncertain, but we are expecting a round of heavy freezing rain Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch in advance of this upcoming storm system. Ice on roads will be the primary concern Thursday night into Friday morning.

We are expecting freezing rain to begin between sometime 6pm Thursday and 2am Friday, lasting until sometime into Friday morning when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing across central Missouri.

Heaviest ice accumulations are expected again over northern and northwest Missouri with around 0.50" ice accumulation possible. Around 0.20" ice accumulation will be possible in central and southern Missouri.

Roads are expected to be icy for several hours Thursday night into Friday morning and power outages could be possible in northwestern Missouri giving the heavier ice accumulation expectations.