Winter officially begins on Tuesday, December 21, although it has not felt like it over the last several weeks. Cooler weather will remain around for the next several days, making it feel a little more like the holidays are a week away.
BELOW-AVERAGE WEEKEND
The cloud cover that brought us the rainy conditions yesterday will move out of central Missouri by the afternoon, becoming clear as the sun sets. The clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet to cold conditions tonight with lows anywhere from the 10s to low 20s. Bundle up if you are heading out the door tomorrow morning! Temperatures will not improve all that much during the day on Sunday only reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s despite the abundant sunshine.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The theme of sunny skies will continue into the early part of next week, Monday and Tuesday look to see completely sunny skies. Although clouds slowly build in Wednesday through Friday, sunshine should still be prevalent over those next several days.
Despite the increasing cloud cover, rain chances look negligible over the next 8 days.
The main story will be the temperatures. The first half of the week will see temperatures in the upper 40s, which is a few degrees above average for late December. Lows will be in the 20s, slowly warming up into the low 30s by the middle of the week.
After Thursday, temperatures look to be on another warming trend with 50s returning to the forecast just before the holidays. Christmas Eve will see temperatures go into the upper 50s, and Christmas Day will see the peak of temperatures in the upper 50s with a few locations even hitting the 60s.