After a somewhat active pattern last week, we’re looking at quiet conditions for central Missouri this week as school districts start to return to classes.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Sunshine will be abundant in the morning with temperatures in the middle 60s. A few more clouds will develop as we head towards the afternoon with highs reaching the middle 80s.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Temperatures are looking pretty seasonal for the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s and low temperatures in the middle 60s.

Rainfall is not expected through the next 5 days in central Missouri as the active pattern gets pushed to the south.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will watch for the pattern to get a little more active with rain chances late next weekend into early next week.

