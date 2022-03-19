Many locations in Mid-MO picked up between 0.5-1" of rainfall over the last two days. Definitely beneficial for us as we are dry so far for 2022. More rainfall is on the way into next week, but first a tranquil weekend is on tap.
THE WEEKEND
Cloud cover this morning will quickly move east by noon, meaning sunshine is in store for all of us by Saturday afternoon. The sunshine will help temperatures rebound to seasonal conditions for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, a few spots over western Missouri could see temperatures even reach the 60s.
The temperatures will have a slight cool edge to them as breezy winds out of the northwest will make it feel a few degrees cooler than the high. So you might want to keep that jacket with you today.
If you needed the jacket today, you will likely not need one tomorrow as temperatures jump into the middle 70s. This time winds will be out of the southwest, the warm weather direction, helping those temperatures. Sunshine will be in abundance through most of the day, but some cloud cover will push in Sunday night ahead of our next weather system.
RAINY START TO THE WEEK
Temperatures as you are heading out the door on Monday will be mild with temperatures already in the 50s, Monday will be a day back into the 70s. You will notice the cloud cover had increased, with most of the day being cloudy. However, during the day on Monday we will be dry.
After sunset on Monday night the rain will begin to move in and remain in central Missouri until Wednesday. It will not rain the entire time, it will come in waves. The first wave moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning, a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well but nothing severe.
Rain will be off and on through Tuesday. Tuesday will be very similar to last Friday where most of the day will be gray with occasional showers. This will last through Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday before the storm system finally pulls away.
Rainfall totals do not look too high with most of Mid-Missouri receiving around 1" with higher amounts possible. We certainly need the rain!
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Temperatures will also gradually drop from the 70s on Monday to the 50s by Thursday. Low temperatures will also drop from the 50s to the low 30s by Friday morning.
Temperatures rebound back into the 60s by next weekend, the rest of the week looks dry.