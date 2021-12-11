We had a stormy afternoon on Friday with several tornado warnings in the eastern part of the KOMU viewing area. Scattered reports of tree damage were reported, and so far a probable tornado near Wellsville in Montgomery County.
Mid-Missouri was only one section in a significant tornado outbreak which saw deadly tornadoes in the St. Louis area, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and many more states.
As this storm system pulls away from the region, much quieter conditions will follow it over the next several days.
SATURDAY
Overnight the winds have been howling with some wind gusts up to 45mph reported. These breezy conditions will gradually relax through the day lessening to 25mph by the afternoon, and becoming calm by Saturday evening.
Saturday will be on the cool side with highs in the middle 40s.
WARMING BACK UP
Sunday will begin yet another warm-up into the early part of next week with highs in the middle 50s. By Monday and Tuesday, highs are in the 60s. The low temperature on Tuesday night into Wednesday is 13 degrees warmer than our average high temperature in December!
On Wednesday, we will see temperatures soar into the middle 70s. If we see that high of 74, it shatters our record high for December 15 which is 70 set back in 1948. 74 is also two degrees shy of the all-time December record of 76 degrees.
COOLING BACK DOWN
A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing with it our next chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday, and dropping into the 40s by next weekend.