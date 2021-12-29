Another chance for precipitation will be possible later today and this weekend as the pattern becomes more unsettled.
We will start the day cloudy and overcast with temps generally in the middle 30s over much of central Missouri. Northern Missouri will be in the lower 20s as a weak cold front moved into Missouri overnight - sets the stage for a wintry mix later today.
Around noon will be the first rounds of light rain over the Lake of the Ozarks and Jefferson City. Eventually some light rain will attempt to develop around central Missouri. Due to the sub-freezing air in northern Missouri there will be some freezing ran and snow mixing with the showers.
The STORM MODE INDEX is at a 1 on a zero to five scale, meaning travel impacts are not expected. Be aware and mindful of any potential icing on roads, bridges and overpasses, including sidewalks this evening.
Thursday and Friday appear to be much quieter days with highs in the 40s tomorrow, 50s on Friday.
NEW YEARS WEEKEND
Another storm system will pass over the region Friday night through Sunday morning and winter weather will be possible.
At this point, it looks like the main precipitation type will be rain before we switch to light snow on the back side of this system.
It is still too early to tell how much snow will accumulate. Higher chances of accumulation will be along the Missouri/Iowa border into Iowa. We are still trying to figure out what types of precipitation we will see and how much, also we are trying to figure out where the gradient in low-to-no snow totals and steep snow totals will set up over northern Missouri. This will greatly impact how much wintry weather we receive. We will keep you updated.
We do know frigid air will move in briefly for Sunday where late weekend temps will only reach highs in the 20s.