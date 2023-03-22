Wednesday
The morning brings rain and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. These will be short lived, and we will have plenty of dry time throughout the day. As nighttime approaches, thunderstorm chances return. Be prepared for light rain today, but if thunderstorms do develop, localized areas could experience much heavier rain.
We are in a Storm Mode 1 for Wednesday, as there likely won't be any issues, but you'll still want to pay attention. The most likely threat would be some dime to quarter size hail. The timing for these storms are split between the morning and late evening. This will leave us with a dry afternoon and allow some sunshine to break through the clouds as high temperatures near 70 degrees.
Thursday and Friday
This is about the time in the forecast where I feel like a broken record: more rain chances for later on this week! Isolated thunderstorms are a possibility for Thursday, as a cold front passage will provide extra energy for the atmosphere. This will cause cooler temperatures for Friday in the low 50s.
The Weekend
Sunshine returns on Saturday as we finally reach a day where we are not expecting rain. High temperatures near 60 degrees as more clouds build in on Sunday.