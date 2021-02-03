Hopefully you got to enjoy the warmer weather today because our weather will change quickly starting tomorrow.
THURSDAY RAIN & SNOW EXPECTED
Overnight, temperatures will only fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s as clouds start to push into the region ahead of our next system. Thursday's temperatures will warm to the mid 40s by the middle of the day... then the bottom falls out (hello, Cold Front) and temperatures will tumble.
Rain is expected in the morning and midday hours, and should be fairly light with only a quarter of an inch of rain falling, but as temperatures fall on the back side of this system there will be a quick transition from rain to a breif rain/snow mix to snowfall.
As snow starts to fall we will likely see reduced visibility as windy conditions kick in with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Most snow should melt as it reaches the ground because the ground temperature is warm thanks to the sunshine and mild temperatures over the last few days.
The Storm Mode Index for this event will be a 1 (0 to 5 scale). This means nuisance weather is possible, but there is no need to worry. However, you should still use caution when driving.
SNOWFALL TOTALS
A dusting to an inch of snow will fall for areas along and north of I-70 with up to a dusting of snow possible for areas along and north of Hwy 50. Accumulation will mainly be on elevated surfaces as a lot of melting occurs on the warmer ground.
Also note that wind will blow snow around, changing how accumulation builds.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will be a quiet and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 30s and breezy conditions. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.
The forecast for Saturday has become a little uncertain, and will depend on the timing of a cold front, but as of this forecast we look to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with light snow falling.
Colder air is still on track for Sunday into next week, but questions do remain about the depth of the cold air. Temperatures look to remain well below average with lows in or near the single digits and highs in the 20s.