A rainy pattern will be returning to central Missouri and temperatures will feel more like late-April/early-May.
There will be some dry hours this morning as we will be in a lull, waiting for a wave of energy to arrive from out west to pop widespread showers and storms. this rain activity is likely to begin sometime around noon.
Temps will be quite warm this morning, starting the early hours in the upper 50s to lower 60s, but holding there for much of the day, only warming in to the middle 60s by afternoon.
The main rounds of rain will be this afternoon and evening Heavy downpours and lightning can be expected too. This rain will continue through tonight and into Friday morning. We may see continual rainfall and downpours through early Friday afternoon.
Some dry hours are expected Friday afternoon through Friday evening before our next round of storms arrives Friday night through Saturday morning. This rain will be possible until around 9am Saturday morning.
The rest of this upcoming weekend will be drier, sunnier and warmer. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s this weekend with gusty winds at times Saturday and Sunday.
The wet, rainy pattern returns quickly by Sunday night. More rain can be expected Monday of next week.