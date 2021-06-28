Most of Mid-Missouri is under a Flash Flood Watch this afternoon until 7am Tuesday, 7pm Tuesday for Sedalia to Moberly. This is for waves of showers and a few thunderstorms to continue moving through the area over the next 24 to 48 hours.
MONDAY-THURSDAY RAIN
This afternoon will be characterized by waves of showers and a few rumbles of thunder to move through. There will be some dry time interspersed between, but expect chances of rain through the day. Humidity values are also high, making our air temperature of 85 feel more like the low 90s.
The front will lift to the north by Tuesday morning, bringing the greatest chances for rain to northern/western Missouri for Tuesday morning. Through the day on Tuesday the front will move back south bringing another round of showers for most of the area.
On Wednesday, the front will remain over the area, bringing the same story of widespread rain potential throughout the day.
Thursday is the day things begin to change, a high pressure system over the Pacific northwest (responsible for the record heat across the northwest) will slide our direction, while we will avoid the hot temperatures, it will work to finally push this front away from us. Still, another round of showers is likely on Thursday morning, but throughout the day we should gradually dry out as the front moves to the south.
When all is said and done, between 12pm Monday and Friday we can expect another 1-3" of rain area wide. Some spots locally might see more if storms train over the same areas. So while widespread flooding like last week will not be a concern, some localized spots could certainly see some flooding.
A DRY INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
By Friday, the front will be far enough south as to give us our first day in over a week of completely dry conditions. Temperatures by Friday will be in the lower 80s, with a noticeable change in humidity.
For the rest of Independence Day weekend, it looks dry! Temperatures will also warm a little on the 4th as the high pressure moves overhead. For anyone looking to be outside on the 4th, keep in mind that in most areas the ground will still be soggy, so keep that in mind while planning for any festivities.