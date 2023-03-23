Showers and even a few thunderstorms will move through the region through the evening and through Friday.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Central Missouri will see passing showers and thunderstorms through the day, with the highest rain chances across areas that are located south of Highway 54. There will be some dry time, but overall it is expected to be rainer than what we’ve experienced the last two days.
Temperatures are expected to be fairly stagnant through the day with morning lows near 40° and afternoon highs in the middle 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Areas south of Hwy 54 including the lake area could see up to 2" of rain tonight while southeastern parts of Missouri pick up 2-4+" of rain overnight. The rest of mid-Missouri will see less than an inch. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/MvbFLbTMLK— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 23, 2023
A few lingering sprinkles and showers are possible on Saturday morning, potentially mixed with a few flurries. We’ll start the day with overcast skies, but we should see some sunshine late in the day.
Sunday will start dry, but chances of showers will return for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the middle of the next week before rain chances return again.