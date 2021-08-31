Rain took all day to reach Columbia on Monday, but when it did the drops were numerous and heavy!
Rainfall amounts were generally around 0.25" to 0.50" with some receiving nearly 1.50" according to doppler radar detection.
Rain is heading our way from northwestern Missouri and it's very foggy this morning too!Visibility will be less than a mile for many due to this morning's fog. Showers are possible through noon.https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eFw77uxGh4— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 31, 2021
We will still have a chance for passing showers and storms Tuesday with the best chance during the morning. Rain will have around a 20-30% chance of occurring this afternoon or this evening. Overall, skies will be mostly cloudy with temps in the middle 80s with heavy humidity.
HUMIDITY TAKES A LEAVE
A high pressure ridge will build over Missouri Wednesday and helps push cool, less humid air over the region. More specifically - lower humidity!
Conditions outdoors will drastically improve and becomes actually comfortable to be outside, especially in the evenings through Friday night.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
The last weekend of the summer is just about here. So far, things are looking ok for those camping or spending their weekend outdoors. Temps will be near 90 degrees Friday and Saturday, but lower humidity should keep heat indices in check.
Rain appears limited as of now too with a slight chance coming Saturday. The next best chance for rain will come around Tuesday-Wednesday of next week ahead of an early September chill where temps will turn seasonally well below normal.