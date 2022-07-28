Today
Rain and thunderstorms start to make their way across mid-Missouri this morning and will start to dissipate in the evening. These will center mostly just south of I-70. Remnants of rain will stick around southern Missouri overnight before fizzling out Friday morning. Today will be feeling humid as we warm up to 83 with lots of cloud cover and dry time.
Tomorrow and the weekend
In the next few days, pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible across the state. This will allow time for the rain to soak into the ground, so you won't have to worry much about watering your lawn or garden! Temperatures stay in the low 80s, before a quick warm up on Monday.
Next week
Monday pushes us back into a hotter spell, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s through the entirety of next week. A lot more sunshine is also in store for the week ahead.