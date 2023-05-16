Mid-Missouri has gotten much-needed rainfall with some areas seeing well over .5”! Any more chances of rain are minimal throughout the rest of the afternoon and by later this evening, we’re expecting a clear sky!
TOMORROW:
That clear sky continues through tomorrow with temperatures reaching the low 80s. At this point, the lower 80s seem like the normal, but our actual average temperature for mid-May is 76!
LOOKING AHEAD:
For Thursday, temperatures will remain in the lower 80s. But by Friday, this is when our next showers could be! We’re still unsure how widespread these showers will be, so we’re keeping the chances on the low end. By the weekend, we drop back into the mid-70s but temperatures quickly return to the low 80s by next week.