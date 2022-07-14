It’s no secret that we’ve been dry lately and the latest drought monitor, which was released this morning, shows an expansion of “moderate drought” conditions across the state. In fact 40.5% of the state is now in either a moderate or severe drought. Last week that number was only about 20%.
One month ago 0% of the state was in a drought.
Rain chances are in the forecast for this weekend, but we are at the point now we’re we need a true pattern shift to properly fix the dry situation that we’ve been stuck in for the last several weeks. Unfortunately, that pattern shift is not in the forecast.
FRIDAY FORECAST
Cloud cover will be increasing through the morning as a quick push of moisture from the north tries to bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the region, these are expected to largely fall apart with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Much of Saturday will be dry, hot and humid! High temperatures are expected to reach the middle 90s with heat index values nearing 100°.
Rain chances will return Saturday night into Sunday and this rain chance will linger into Sunday, keeping temperatures cooler.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heat and humidity will return next week as the hot and mostly dry pattern settles back into place. Heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits again by Tuesday.
A slight reduction in humidity is possible for the middle of the week as highs hold in the middle 90s with lows in the 70s.