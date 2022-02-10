Colder weather looms for Missouri over the coming weekend and we may even see a rain chance tonight through Friday morning.
Back to today, Thursday will be a cooler, but quiet day with lots of sunshine and calmer winds. WATCH for patchy black ice on roads as morning temps fell below freezing, causing melted snow on roads to RE-FREEZE. This problem should end by 9am.
Watch for ice on roads Thursday morning! Also, temps will be cooler today in central Missouri with less breezy winds, for now...Rain is possible tonighthttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mwox @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YDx4ObTKff— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 10, 2022
Temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the upper 40s, about 5-10 degrees cooler than earlier this week.
A cold front will pass through the region by Friday morning leading to a chance for rain Friday morning and very breezy winds. While advertised highs are in the 50s, it will FEEL more like we are in the 40s due to a wind chill.
These wind chill will become brisk into the early weekend. By Saturday morning, temps will have fallen in the 10s with winds chills around zero to 5 degrees!
The rest of the weekend does appear quiet and Monday (Valentine's Day) does too. Aside from Saturday, temps will reach 40s which is near-normal for this time of year.
Signals in our ensemble forecast method our showing a very high probability of rainfall next week, around Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures over this time period appear fairly warm and could even be an early spring pattern - thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts could range from 0.50" to 1.00" next week.