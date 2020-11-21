If you're looking for an excuse to put off Saturday errands and house work, blame it on the weather. It'll be a wet and gloomy day with spot showers in the morning, becoming widespread and heavy at times this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.
Temperatures won't increase much today, but rain chances will. Spot showers are possible this morning, but rain will become widespread and heavy at times this afternoon & evening.
Spot showers this morning
I expect most of today to be dry, so if you feel particularly motivated to get Saturday errands completed and you want to beat the rain, the earlier the better. Track what's happening in your area at any time with our Interactive Radar:
Heavy rain this evening
The culprit of this rain system is a cold front that is stalling over southern Missouri today, providing many rain chances through the day. The best chance of rain will lie this evening from about 4pm-12am, as an impulse of energy will allow widespread rain to fall across the area during that time. However, it will also move the cold front away from Mid-MO, ending our rain chances by tomorrow morning. Areas closer to the cold front (southern MO) will see the highest rainfall totals, potentially over 1.5" once all is said and done.
More rain chances and fall-like temperatures
Today's rain isn't the only rain chance we have this week! Another cold front wants to makes it way across Mid-MO on Tuesday. If you remember from this past week, we saw dry and warm weather--this week, you can break out the fall wardrobe yet again! Mother Nature wants to keep temperatures this week around the average high of 51° for mid-to-late November.
A look ahead
We are watching a rather active weather pattern this coming week that will provide many rain chances, but as of today, Thanksgiving Day looks dry and seasonal! Hopefully, it stays that way, but we will keep you updated if anything changes over the next few days.