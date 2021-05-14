Happy Friday! After a few days of dry weather, we're looking at much wetter (and warmer) conditions coming down the pike. In fact, the 8 day forecast keeps a chance of rain in every day throughout the next week. We're breaking it all down in today's First Alert Weather Story.
This Weekend: Rainy, but Not a Washout
Friday Night
Things should remain dry for our Friday evening, with temperatures hanging out in the 60s. I can't rule out a stray sprinkle or shower, but most will remain precip-free until the predawn hours Saturday.
Saturday
Rain showers should begin to move into mid-MO in the second half of our Friday night. Right now, it looks like these showers may begin as early as 1 or 2 AM, then become more widespread by dawn.
There is a possibility that some of these could have embedded rumbles of thunder, but I expect most of it to be plain, garden-variety showers. The rain chances will stay with us for most of the day, though showers will become more spotty by the afternoon hours.
Therefore, I still expect some dry time, but interested parties will want to bring along the umbrellas or plan to move things indoors if necessary.
Sunday
Another round of rain will work its way into mid-MO for our Sunday. This looks to come in two primary rounds: one in the predawn/morning hours, the other in the afternoon and evening.
Round 1 (the morning round) will be occurring as a warm front steadily lifts northward into the area. This will cause our temperatures to begin rising and humidity to start increasing. With the introduction of warmer and more humid air, thunderstorms will also be possible. Don't be surprised if you get woken up early Sunday morning by a few rumbles of thunder!
We'll likely see rain and thunderstorms diminish in coverage by the middle of the day, so I still do not anticipate a washout for Sunday. But once again, there will be rain in the area throughout most of the day, so be sure to plan accordingly.
Sunday evening, showers and thunderstorms will once again likely increase in coverage as our airmass grows warmer and more humid. Severe weather is not anticipated, though some storms may contain heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Next Week: Remaining Very Active
This weather pattern is one I'll call hyperactive. The warm front that is set to arrive Sunday morning will linger in the area over the next few days, leaving us in an ideal place for repeated chances of showers and storms. As you can see, we've got rain chances just about every day for the foreseeable future:
It is important to note that these chances will be pretty sporadic. Not everyone will see rain every day. This is a pretty disorganized pattern, so it's going to be difficult to pinpoint exactly who will see rain and how much is going to fall. Nevertheless, if you are planning outdoor activities over the next week or so, you will want to make backup plans to move things indoors. There will be quite a bit of dry time, but it is difficult to pin down when this will happen.
Additionally, I can't rule out some minor flooding in spots. We're looking at anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain, with the heaviest amounts towards I-44.
As this rainy pattern continues, we'll see high temperatures steadily climbing through the 70s each day. This will feel like a true, bona-fide May week. Humidity, warmer weather, and thunderstorms in the area will all combine to create a nearly perfect picture of spring in central Missouri.
Have a great weekend!