The week ahead will move away from the active pattern we’ve seen to isolated storm chances in the peak heating of the day. Plus, the heat is making a return.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday is likely to be the last time we start a day in the middle to upper 60s for at least a week as a warmer pattern is expected to begin. We’ll see temperatures climb to the middle 90s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but most of the region will stay dry.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY BUILD
High temperatures will make a climb to the middle and upper 90s for the rest of the week into the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s. While none of this is uncommon for the month of July, it will be a time to use caution as heat wears on the body the longer it sticks around.
Humidity will be present through the week, but not like the excessive values of last week (when dew points were in the middle to upper 70s). Dew Points through the week are expected to be in the middle 60s, which is where it feels sticky. This humidity will be enough to bring heat index values into the triple digits starting on Tuesday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Stray isolated storm chances can’t be ruled out in the days ahead, but there likely won’t be any widespread rain chances. Temperatures look to stay warm into the weekend, in the middle 90s, meaning only a slight cool down from the hot temperatures of the week.