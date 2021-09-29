Highs across the region were once again in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the third day in a row. While the heat was building, a storm system was slowly moving in from Texas and New Mexico and is now appearing overhead.
Again, we only reached 89 degrees at COU Tuesday. The next few days are trending cooler with highs in the lower/middle 80s, in the upper 70s this weekend.
Temps across the region will be cooler today due to extra afternoon clouds and possibly a few isolated showers between Columbia and Kansas City.
Rain will become likely into Thursday afternoon and will continue off and on through Friday and Saturday. These showers will be brief and isolated for much of the next five days, but will be numerous enough to where most will receive rainfall. This system will begin exiting Sunday.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be around 0.50" for most in central Missouri. The highest rainfall totals will be up to 1.50" for locations that receive continuous rainfall over the next five days.
A cooler, more fall-like air mass will move in early next week where highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s.