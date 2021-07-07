A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but much of central Missouri will stay dry. Increased chances of rain will move in for the weekend!
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still on track for this evening. pic.twitter.com/VoJHKsFAWF— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 7, 2021
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and patchy fog is possible to start the day. Fog will dissipate quickly and skies will be partly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be warm and humid due to the passage of a warm front. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return starting on Friday night continuing off and on through Saturday and Sunday as a cold front slowly passes through the region.
We will need to watch for storms to be strong to severe on occasion with gusty winds and hail as the primary concerns. Additionally, locally heavy rain will be possible in some of these storms and that could lead to localized flooding.
Some dry time is still expected on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures only reaching the lower 80s
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week is expected to begin on a direr note with slightly below average temperatures. Highs will be around 80° on Monday before warmer air moves in at the end of the week.