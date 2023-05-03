Temperatures are looking warmer in the days ahead with a developing active pattern.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Rain chances will return to the forecast late Thursday. Most of the day will be completely dry, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon with rain chances continuing to increase through the night into Friday morning.
Rain will gradually move out of the region through late Friday as temperatures warm to the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Rainfall totals from this system could be in the range of a quarter of an inch to an inch. This rainfall is much needed after the second driest April on record.
LOOKING AHEAD
Warmer temperatures are making a return! The trend of cooler mornings and afternoons will be coming to an end once the weekend hits with average to above average temperatures returning. The pattern looks fairly active in terms of passing chances of showers and thunderstorms.