The rainy pattern will take a break for Friday, but rain chances are set to make a return again on Saturday.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies across the region. Cloud cover is expected to be the predominant weather feature through the day, but a few sunny breaks are possible in the midday and afternoon hours with highs warming to middle 40s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday’s rain is trending for an earlier arrival. Rain is likely to begin by mid morning and continue through the afternoon before coming to an end in the evening. Temperatures will be cooler, in the lower 40s.
A few flakes could mix in during the morning for areas north of Highway 24. Accumulation of snow isn’t expected
While the rain’s arrival is earlier, so is the departure. Clouds will slowly break apart through Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunshine should return for the early week before rain chances return at the end of next week.