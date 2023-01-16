Temperatures were only a few degrees shy of a record on Monday. The warm and well above average temperatures are going to be coming to an end as a cooler, more January-like pattern takes shape for the rest of the month.
Today's high temperature of 67° wasn't a record, but we we're only 3° away. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/pb2UZtl4l5— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 17, 2023
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 30s with highs warming to the upper 40s to lower 50s with warmer temperatures in place across southern parts of the region.
OUR NEXT SYSTEM
Rain is expected to make a return to the region on Wednesday and it will be much more widespread and much more consistent than the rain we saw early on Monday.
This rain is expected to be a cold one with temperatures only reaching the middle 40s. We’ll need to keep an eye on this system for Wednesday morning for area’s north of Highway 36 as temperatures will be cold enough to allow for a brief wintry mix. We’ll keep an eye on this, but at this point it isn’t expected to cause problems.
LOOKING AHEAD
Much more seasonal temperatures are expected as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.