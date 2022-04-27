Sunshine has been dominant across the region for the last few days, but rain chances are returning for the rest of the work week.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures aren’t going to move much through the day as we’ll be starting in the middle 50s and warm to the lower 60s for the afternoon. Thursday morning is expected to be mostly dry because dry air is going to be overhead and any rain will have to overcome that dry air.
Rain chances will be increasing through the midday and afternoon hours and is expected to continue overnight.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will feature passing showers and even a few thunderstorms, but these chances are going to come in waves. Showers are likely for Friday morning with a few moderate to heavy downpours possible.
Friday afternoon will feature some dry time with high temperatures warming to near 70°. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Kansas. These showers and storms will move our way overnight, and should be weakening.
Saturday is trending drier with a few showers and storms possible in the morning, then drier conditions for the midday and afternoon hours.
Sunday looks dry before more rain chances early next week.