A cold front is going to make for a much colder start to Tuesday. Those cooler temperatures are expected to last through the week.
Monday morning temperatures were in the lower 50s... we're back to reality on Tuesday morning with lows in the 30s. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/J4ukJnAnUy— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 6, 2023
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start much cooler, in the middle 30s. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 50s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, though a few sunny breaks are possible through the day.
We’ll watch for a few showers to move in the evening with rain continuing through off and on through the night.
A RAINY PATTERN
Rain chances will once again be with us in the form of scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are most likely on Wednesday morning followed by a fair amount of dry time in the afternoon and evening before more scattered showers move in overnight. Thursday will feature rain in the afternoon and evening.
It doesn’t look like a washout, just days with passing light showers. Only 0.5-1.0” is expected total across the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will largely be cooler through the week with those passing rain chances and those cooler temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s.