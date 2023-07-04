Rain chances are looking a bit more prevalent in the forecast over the next 5 days. Don’t expect a wash out, but we do have opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the days ahead.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with highs warming to the upper 80s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. All of this will be accompanied by off and on showers and thunderstorms, but all of this will be way more off than on.
The most likely times to see rain will be in the mid to late morning hours and again in the afternoon and early evening.
Expect a lot of dry time through the day with these shower and storm chances. There will be a low end potential for strong to severe storms. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team will be in Storm Mode 1 (0 to 5 scale) meaning that issues aren’t likely, but we will still need to pay attention. If a storm does manage to become strong to severe it would likely be for strong wind gusts.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday and Friday look mostly dry, but an isolated storm isn’t out of the question. Temperatures will be cooler and humidity will be lower with highs in the middle 80s.
Humidity will ramp back up for the weekend as chances of showers and thunderstorms return again with highs in the 80s.