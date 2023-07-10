Temperatures returned to the 90s this afternoon and we're going to stick with the 90s over the next few days as rain chances start to return.
TUESDAY'S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s and we'll warm to the middle 90s for the afternoon. Humidity will return so heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Humidity will be at a sticky level on Tuesday and values will continue to rise for the middle and end of the week.
The increase in humidity will coincide with rain chances returning. The best time to see rain is during the day Wednesday, where scattered activity is expected through the day. Any storms that do form could be strong to severe, but the track of these storms is still fairly uncertain.
Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Thursday and Friday with another peak in chances for Thursday night.
The take away of all of this is that rain chances will remain in the forecast, but there will be plenty of dry time.