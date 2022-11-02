We have started November on a warm note as high temperatures over the last two days have reached the 70s. That trend is expected to continue for Thursday and Friday.
RECORD WATCH
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s on Thursday morning with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to warm to the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon. The record high for the day is 79° set in 1987. So while we aren’t forecasting a record break it will be a nail biter of a day with temperatures within a few degrees.
Temperatures are likely to break a record for the warmest low temperatures on Friday. The forecasted morning temperature is 65° and the record for the warmest low temperature is 58° set in 1895. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly before midnight to the lower 60s, which would still break this record.
RAIN CHANCE
Friday morning and midday are looking dry, but rain chances will ramp up for the evening and overnight hours. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times and could have some rumbles of thunder with it, but severe weather is not expected to be a concern.
Rain could linger into early Saturday morning, but is expected to come to an end by mid-morning with clearing skies. This means conditions should be in okay shape for the Mizzou home game.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’ll see windy conditions on Friday and Saturday, but winds will start to relax early next week as temperatures once again warm to the 70s.