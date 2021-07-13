Rain chances are going to return later this week, but before those rain chances arrive the heat and humidity will build in.
Heat and humidity build back in starting tomorrow (Wednesday). High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Humidity will continue through the weekend with slightly cooler air as rain chances return starting on Thursday. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/TrKWL5YDRw— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 13, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach the middle to upper 90s due to an increase in humidity.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN
Thursday looks dry for the first half of the day, but rain chances will return in the afternoon and evening as a cold front sags to the south. This front is expected to stall over the state bringing multiple rounds of rain on Thursday, Friday, and possibly through the weekend.
The best chances for widespread rain will be on Thursday night through Friday as showers and thunderstorms are expected. Storms may occasionally be strong to severe, but the main concern will be heavy rainfall.
Weekend rain chances look more scattered with a fair amount of uncertainty is in the forecast in regards to the placement of the cold front. If this front can push far enough south rain chances will be lower, but if it trends to the north rain chances would increase.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heading into next week, a cooler and drier pattern looks to take hold with temperatures slightly below average.