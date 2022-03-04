Another mild day is in the books for mid-Missouri. As we head into the weekend, Saturdays temperatures will be around 25 degrees above average before a cold front will sweep through and cool down our temperatures into Sunday.
This cold front will also bring us our next chance for rain. On Saturday, spotty and light showers may be possible in the afternoon through evening. As we head into the overnight hours, thunderstorms are possible. These storms could become strong. The main severe threat will be in Iowa and northern Missouri where conditions are more favorable for stronger storms.
In mid-Missouri, these storms are likely to be very isolated and possibly disorganized. Regardless, we are still in a Storm Mode of 1 while we watch for the potential for strong wind gusts.
Sunday will feature some dry time in the afternoon if you are heading out to the True/False Film Fest. Clouds will build in as we head into the afternoon bringing in a more widespread chance for rain. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5" and 1.0" with a majority of the rain falling on Sunday night.
Rain will try to transition into snow on Monday morning but will struggle to accumulate as surface temperatures will be too warm.
After precipitation is over, we will be left with colder temperatures.