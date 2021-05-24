Monday marked two consecutive days without rainfall at the Columbia Regional Airport after a stretch of eight. A rainy pattern is once again set to kick in this week starting tomorrow.
Last week was rainy, but how do the totals stack up? Most of the rain fell on Sunday, Monday, & Tuesday.Wednesday & Thursday were mostly dryFriday & Saturday rain was light but consistent The grand total: Just under 4" of rain with 3.93" at COU. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/0C2QuaMmqq— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 23, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day with morning temperatures in the middle 60s.
Scattered showers are expected for the morning with a lot of dry time mixed in. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase in the afternoon with highs near 80°. Rainfall coverage could possibly keep temperatures slightly lower in a few locations.
During the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday we will need to watch for an isolated strong to severe storm. The main threats will be small hail and 40-60 MPH wind gusts with any storms that become strong to severe. Overall, the severe weather threat looks low.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday afternoon. This means you should pay attention, but there is no reason to worry.
A FEW MORE SUMMER-LIKE DAYS
Wednesday is trending drier, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s and it will be humid.
Humidity values will increase on Thursday, providing sufficient moisture for the potential of widespread showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the region, but that front will bring us some relief into the holiday weekend.
Thursday storms are expected to be off and on through the day with passing showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.
Storms could have the potential to be strong to severe, as there will be some severe ingredients in place across the region. These ingredients need to be all in the same spot, and on going showers could prevent that from happening. At this time there is no need to worry, but stay tuned.
LOOKING AHEAD TO A COOL DOWN
The active and wet pattern could slow down a little for the holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool to below average levels for Friday and that trend looks to continue through most of the weekend.
A stray shower is also possible for the weekend with slightly higher rain chances into next week.