The Next Few Days
Another weekend warmup is in store for mid-Missouri as we'll reach 50 degrees today. Cloud cover increases tonight as rain chances return to the area. For late tonight, at most, we could see a few sprinkles, but Sunday is a different story. Expect showers Sunday morning with some dry time in the afternoon before widespread rain moves in that evening.
Rain continues all night long into Monday, with a few scattered thunderstorms possible early Monday morning. Rain showers continue into Monday but should dry out by the afternoon.
It won't just be rain that we're expecting for our next weather system, but a good amount of wind as well. Wind gusts are expected to be around 25 mph Sunday evening, increasing overnight to put Monday's peak gusts near 45 mph. Definitely will be some breezy days ahead!
The Week Ahead
For the first few days of next week, we'll stay warm with high temperatures near 60 degrees. The sunniest day of the week ahead will be on Tuesday, as more cloud cover builds in for the latter half of the week. Precipitation chances return for the end of the week as high temperatures cool into the low 50s.
Mornings will stay above freezing for the end of February, with the coolest morning to come on Tuesday.