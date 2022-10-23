Webstory Image.png

Dry and windy conditions this weekend have contributed to conditions that help fires easily spread. Rain chances are set to make a return for Monday and cooler air is set to filter into the region.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Monday morning will start warm and dry with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain chances will start to increase by Midday with rain chances being high by the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the middle 70s with windy conditions continuing out of the south with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Rain chances are expected to continue through the night into Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain showers will linger into Tuesday as much cooler air filters into the state. We will start the day in the upper 40s and only warm to the middle 50s. Rain will be most widespread in the morning and then gradually become more scattered into the afternoon. 

Temperatures will return to seasonal levels for the rest of the week with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the 60s.

