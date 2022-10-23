Dry and windy conditions this weekend have contributed to conditions that help fires easily spread. Rain chances are set to make a return for Monday and cooler air is set to filter into the region.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday morning will start warm and dry with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain chances will start to increase by Midday with rain chances being high by the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures are expected to warm to the middle 70s with windy conditions continuing out of the south with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Rain chances are expected to continue through the night into Tuesday.
Tricky Temperatures: Mon & TueMonday AM we'll start the day in the upper 60s with highs in the middle 70s, but the low won't happen until right before midnight when we fall to the upper 50s.The temperature just after midnight will also be the high for Tuesday. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/U8EDTdnUGN— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 23, 2022
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain showers will linger into Tuesday as much cooler air filters into the state. We will start the day in the upper 40s and only warm to the middle 50s. Rain will be most widespread in the morning and then gradually become more scattered into the afternoon.
Much needed rainfall is on the way! Monday morning will be dry, but rain chances will be increasing through the day. Rain is expected to linger through Monday night and Tuesday.A widespread 1-2" is expected, with locally higher amounts of up to 3" possible. #MidMoWX #MoWx pic.twitter.com/X10CECLaRx— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 23, 2022
Temperatures will return to seasonal levels for the rest of the week with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the 60s.