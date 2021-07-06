Webstory Image.png

TODAY'S FORECAST

Out the door temperatures will be near 70° this morning. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs reaching to near 90° for the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s as humidity remains at a sticky, but tolerable level.

WEDNESDAY RAIN CHANCE

Wednesday will be a cloudier day with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest and that will bring us a chance of a few showers as we head through the afternoon and evening.

Rain will be isolated, meaning that many won’t see rain. A lot of dry time is expected through the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the middle 80s.

Temperatures will take a jump for Friday as highs warm into the lower 90s and humidity will be higher. This combination will give us heat index values in the upper 90s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return for the weekend as another cold front tries to push south

