TODAY'S FORECAST
Out the door temperatures will be near 70° this morning. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs reaching to near 90° for the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s as humidity remains at a sticky, but tolerable level.
Tuesday Planner: It's another seasonal summer day! High temperatures are expected to be near 90° with heat index values in the lower 90s.Rain chances return for Wednesday. I'll have the forecast updates you need to know on KOMU 8 News Today! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/cTAAPQ0sxM— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 6, 2021
WEDNESDAY RAIN CHANCE
Wednesday will be a cloudier day with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest and that will bring us a chance of a few showers as we head through the afternoon and evening.
Rain will be isolated, meaning that many won’t see rain. A lot of dry time is expected through the day.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the middle 80s.
Temperatures will take a jump for Friday as highs warm into the lower 90s and humidity will be higher. This combination will give us heat index values in the upper 90s.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return for the weekend as another cold front tries to push south