A slow warming trend with humidity starting to return is the weather story of the week ahead.
Temperatures will hold warm, but mild for the rest of Memorial Day. We'll be watching slight (and isolated) rain chances for the rest of the week ahead. I'll have a full look at what to expect this week on KOMU 8 News @ 5, 6, 9, & 10PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/MpOlU9ctW0— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 29, 2023
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
We will start the day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. We’ll gradually warm to the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon with a few more clouds developing.
A very isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday and over the next several days, but much of the region will stay dry and not see rain. Any showers and storms that do form will be in the peak heating of the day from 2PM-8PM.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will hover around the upper 80s to near 90° with stray shower/storm chances remaining in the forecast. Unfortunately, no widespread rain is expected anytime soon.
Humidity will slowly increase as the temperature increases. We’ll be nearing the sticky level in the afternoon by the end of the week.
Otherwise, the pattern looks fairly stagnant into next week.