Webstory Image.png

A slow warming trend with humidity starting to return is the weather story of the week ahead.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

We will start the day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. We’ll gradually warm to the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon with a few more clouds developing.

A very isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday and over the next several days, but much of the region will stay dry and not see rain. Any showers and storms that do form will be in the peak heating of the day from 2PM-8PM.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will hover around the upper 80s to near 90° with stray shower/storm chances remaining in the forecast. Unfortunately, no widespread rain is expected anytime soon.

Humidity Trend.png

Humidity will slowly increase as the temperature increases. We’ll be nearing the sticky level in the afternoon by the end of the week.

Otherwise, the pattern looks fairly stagnant into next week.

8 Day PM.png

