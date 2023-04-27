A few raindrops fell in mid-Missouri on Thursday afternoon (I saw them hit my windshield), but we’ve discussed the last several days the dry air kept most of the rain away.
The dry trend is likely to continue into the weekend.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day with morning temperatures in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
A few stray sprinkles are possible by late Friday evening, but most of the region will not see any meaningful rainfall.
DRY WEATHER
It has been an extremely dry April in Mid-Missouri. In fact, it’s looking likely that this could be one of the top 5 driest Aprils on record.
It has been a DRY April in mid-Missouri. We're over 3.5" below average for the month and depending on how much rain we get Thursday could finish the month as one of the top 5 driest on record.Thursday's rain chances are best south of I-70. https://t.co/StMHEaQutu #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/z3ABn52CcZ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 26, 2023
The latest drought monitor, released Thursday, shows that much of central Missouri is either abnormally dry or in a “moderate drought.”
Rainfall is well below average for the month, spring and the year.
LOOKING AHEAD
There are no significant rain chances in the forecast over the next 8 days. Temperatures will begin a slight warming trend through the weekend.