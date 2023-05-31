The weather story continues to be filled with very isolated “splash and dash” showers where most of the region stays dry, but a few pick up rain.
Here’s a look at radar estimated rainfall from Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Notice very isolated instances of rain in Mid-Missouri, but out west of Kansas City pop up storms stalled producing heavy rain and even flash flooding.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
More of the same is expected. Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up in the afternoon, but quickly fall apart in the evening. Most of us will stay dry.
LOOKING AHEAD
Humidity will be near the sticky level on Thursday and Friday, but is expected to be lower headed into the weekend.
Overall the pattern will continue to be stagnant into next week high highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.