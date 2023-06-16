Hazy skies continue today as winds in mid-MO are from the northeast and are continuing to bring smoke from Canadian wildfires. If you are sensitive to decreased air quality, consider limiting outdoor exposure today. A cold front on Saturday should clean the air from the smoke, improving air quality.
Temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 60s to start, but will quickly warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s across mid-MO. Humidity will likely be more noticeable today, but humidity will continue to increase throughout the weekend along with chances for rain.
Most of Saturday will be dry and warm, but a few showers and storms could pop up on Saturday evening. Rain chances increase overnight into Sunday morning. This will not be a widespread rain event like last weekend, but we will take all the rain we can get as we continue with drought conditions throughout mid-MO.
Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, Juneteenth will start of the week with closer to average temperatures and a mostly sunny sky. Temps will increase by mid-week to the upper 80s and lower 90s as we welcome the official start of Summer on Wednesday.