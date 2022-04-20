Webstory Image.png

A few showers and rumbles are possible through the evening, but the bulk of the rain has moved off to the east. Rain will end by midnight, but a drier Thursday is ahead.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Thursday will start on a warm note with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and we will only get warmer from there with highs reaching the middle 70s in the afternoon.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

HRRR ADI P.png

Most locations won’t get storms on Thursday, but any storms that do form could become strong. The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) meaning that we don’t expect issues, but pay attention in the afternoon and evening.

Storm Mode Index Severe.png

INTO THE WEEKEND

Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. High temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 80s. Winds will be quite breezy on Friday and windy on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will bring our next rain chances and slightly calmer winds into Sunday.

Wind Trend.png

Shower and thunderstorm chances will ramp up as a cold front moves through the state on Saturday night into Sunday. This is expected to result in falling temperatures on Sunday with afternoon temperatures reaching the 50s.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you