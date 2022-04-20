A few showers and rumbles are possible through the evening, but the bulk of the rain has moved off to the east. Rain will end by midnight, but a drier Thursday is ahead.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will start on a warm note with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and we will only get warmer from there with highs reaching the middle 70s in the afternoon.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
Most locations won’t get storms on Thursday, but any storms that do form could become strong. The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) meaning that we don’t expect issues, but pay attention in the afternoon and evening.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. High temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 80s. Winds will be quite breezy on Friday and windy on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will bring our next rain chances and slightly calmer winds into Sunday.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will ramp up as a cold front moves through the state on Saturday night into Sunday. This is expected to result in falling temperatures on Sunday with afternoon temperatures reaching the 50s.