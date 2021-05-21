Rain will slowly become more scattered through the evening into the overnight hours, but showers are going to remain possible.
Temperatures will remain warm overnight with lows in the middle 60s.
Tonight: Rain has stuck around land will continue through the evening. However, it will become a little more scattered.Rain chances have increased for Saturday morning as well.Track the rain with the First Alert Weather App: https://t.co/KfeQCkbsUy #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/TIkD3ybQwU— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 21, 2021
WEEKEND FORECAST
This forecast has changed, and rain chances have increased for Saturday as an increase in moisture is now expected to produce rain for the first part of the day.
Light showers are likely in the morning and are expected to become more isolated as we head into the afternoon hours. This rain will keep temperatures cooler in the upper 70s.
Saturday night into Sunday is looking significantly drier as high pressure builds in from the southeast.
Sunday is shaping up to be a partly cloudy day! A spot shower can’t be ruled out, but the day is looking mostly dry with highs in the middle 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday is looking to be another mainly dry day with highs in the middle 80s.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase again on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region and eventually stalls producing several days of passing showers and thunderstorms.
This active weather pattern doesn’t look likely to break down anytime soon. Stay tuned!