Sunday and Monday are looking mostly dry across central Missouri! The key word is mostly dry, because a spot shower can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day will be dry so you should be able to get those outdoor plans in!
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures are going to start in the lower 60s and warm to the lower 80s for the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day and it will be humid. It will be feeling like the middle 80s.
A spot shower can’t be ruled out during the day, but it should be mostly dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday will be another mainly dry day with highs in the middle 80s and partly sunny skies.
The weather pattern will get a little more active come the middle of the week as ample atmospheric moisture continues to get pushed into the region. An approaching storm system that is expected to stall over the state will be able to tap into that moisture and produce more showers and thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms are looking fairly likely on Tuesday and Thursday with more scattered activity on Wednesday.
These systems often act like a set of dominoes, where one affects the next. This forecast is subject to change.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely to linger into next weekend with a slight cool down in temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
No significant dry stretch is in our forecast for at least the next 10 days.