The threat for heavy rain continues into Friday morning, especially for areas south of I-70.
Flash flood watch continues for Lake of the Ozarks until 1pm this afternoonAn Areal Flood Advisory in effect for the Lake Area for creek and stream flooding, of which there are NUMEROUS creek crossings in Camden and Morgan countieshttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/QtSGGsG60Y— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 16, 2021
FRIDAY's RAIN EVENTUALLY ENDS
The primary threat through Friday morning will be flooding due to heavy rainfall overnight. Flood watches are in effect this morning for localized flooding. Rainfall totals have been around 1.00" to 2.00" over central Missouri since Thursday afternoon. An additional inch or two may be possible over the central Missouri and Lake of the Ozarks through noon
By this afternoon, most rain showers will have moved south of the region leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will only reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will be only around 20-30% this afternoon and this evening, suggesting a more isolated rain probability.
TRENDING DRIER INTO THE WEEKEND
Weekend rain chances are trending lower as a frontal boundary that is expected to stall across the state will move further to the south near Arkansas.
At this point, rain chances are looking isolated through the weekend with plenty of dry time. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s under partly sunny skies. Normal high for this time of year are near 88 degrees.
LOOKING AHEAD
A drier trend is expected next week for much of the Midwest. There may be brief passing rain chances, but overall we are looking drier.
Temperatures will be below average to start next week, but we will slowly warm to near 90 degrees by the end of the week.