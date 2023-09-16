Today consisted of mostly overcast conditions, light showers, and light winds. Temperatures only got up to the low 70s because of the rain cooling down the atmosphere. Thunderstorms are expected to develop around 8pm, some could bring strong wind gusts. Once those move out of our area, we’ll start to clear up. Then, the sun will return tomorrow!
TOMORROW:
Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s for Sunday with lots of sunshine! It would be a fantastic day to get any sort of outside chores done! Low humidity and light winds to keep things cool while still having the sun out.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Enjoy the sun while it’s here for Sunday and Monday. Once we get into next week, the clouds start to take over leaving most of central Missouri with mostly cloudy skies throughout the week. Some days even show a slight chance of rain.