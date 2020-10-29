Most of us have not seen a single ray of sunshine in a week. Our last sunny day - Thursday of last week - seems like a distant memory. And the last time we had two or more sunny days in a row? That was all the way back on the 16th and 17th of October... nearly two full weeks ago. But don't be worried: this cloudy streak is coming to an end!
TODAY & TONIGHT
For the rest of today, rain showers will continue to dwindle from west to east. Clouds should hold on through the early afternoon, but we expect rapid clearing from west to east by mid-afternoon. Sunshine is on the way for the first time in a week.
Winds may also be on the gusty side, with northerly winds of 10-20 mph. Brief gusts up to 30 mph are possible.
Overnight, these winds will calm down. Clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to plummet into the lower 30s. As a result, we're expecting widespread frost and freeze conditions by early Friday morning. Most of us will reach 30-34 degrees, though a few spots may drop into the upper 20s.
TOMORROW & THE WEEKEND
Sunny skies and light winds will be with us for Friday. Highs will remain somewhat chilly - the mid 50s for most - though this will almost feel like a heat wave compared to where we've been recently.
As we head into the weekend, absolutely gorgeous Fall weather will stick with us. Temperatures should warm into the 60s on Saturday as southerly winds bring in warm air from the south. We could see wind gusts of 25-30 mph on Saturday, but fire danger is not currently expected due to saturated soils. A cold front will swing through Saturday night, but it won't have any moisture to work with. As a result, Sunday will remain dry and sunny, though quite a bit chillier than Saturday.
Reminder: Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night (early Sunday morning) at 2 AM. Please remember to set your clocks back 1 hour before going to bed on Saturday!
NEXT WEEK
Monday morning will start off cold - probably the coldest we will be for the next eight days. Lows early in the morning should drop into the mid to upper 20s. Afterwards, a week-long warming trend will get underway.
Right now, Tuesday looks like an excellent day, with highs in the 60s and sunny skies expected. Voters should have no problems weather-wise in getting out to the polls. Looking further ahead into the second half of next week, early indications are that we could make a run at the 70s. Above-average temperatures are anticipated all the way out through 14 days from now. After such a long period of cold, cloudy, and even wintry weather, this will be a much-welcome reprieve.
Have a great day!